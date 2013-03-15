Matt Naylor

GIF: The Good King

Made by projecting typography in the dark while throwing powder into the light beam – I discovered this technique totally by mistake in the midst of a photo shoot for an album cover. It didn't end up being used in the album art but was extremely fun to play around with.

See the full size at http://www.matt-naylor.com/the-good-king

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
