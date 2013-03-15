Bambi Edlund

Type faster! Type faster! illustration animal rat typewriter
For a special project. This keeps reminding me of an interview I heard with an HR person talking about the funniest typos in resumés they received. One person described herself as a "rabid typist." Fantastic!

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
