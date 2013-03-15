Gio

Lords of the Mountain (symbol)

Lords of the Mountain (symbol) rune symbol dwarf metal bold animal letter logotype music heavy metal dwarven tolkien fantasy geometric
This symbol taken from the 'L' and the 'M' in 'Lords of the Mountain' may be used in some form or another.

