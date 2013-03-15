Daniel Sellers

Hack Night SLC Flyer #1

Hack Night SLC Flyer #1 hack night slc logo typography league gothic
Getting the flyers ready... better late then never right?

After having over 100 people show up to Hack Night #1 we are ramping up for Hack Night SLC #2 on March 28th: http://hacknightslc.com

Posted on Mar 15, 2013
