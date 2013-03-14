Tim O'Connor

Wildcraft Botanicals Logo 1

Wildcraft Botanicals Logo 1
This is the first logo treatment I have come up with for Wildcraft Botanicals, an all natural* (Yes i see the spelling now!) animal friendly, beauty product. It's made by hand, so I used a very hand made looking font. My client wanted something "earthy" and clean with dragonflies, and dandelions. I still need to work out some kerning and maybe some decorative things. What do you all think? Critique please!!

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
