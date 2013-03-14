Leonardo Barbosa

Upload Queue

Leonardo Barbosa
Leonardo Barbosa
  • Save
Upload Queue plupload upload progress bar
Download color palette

I'm currently redesigning the upload process at OfficeDrop web application. We'll now have an independent upload, so the user can continue using the app without worrying about file progress and such. We're currently using Backbone.js and Thorax.js to build our front-end. For upload I'm using Plupload.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Leonardo Barbosa
Leonardo Barbosa

More by Leonardo Barbosa

View profile
    • Like