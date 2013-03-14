BanzaiTokyo

WebHostingHub Glyphs

BanzaiTokyo
BanzaiTokyo
  • Save
WebHostingHub Glyphs glyphs icons font huge
Download color palette

and we have 1100 more of those free at http://www.webhostinghub.com/glyphs/ available as a font or an old style PNGs.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
BanzaiTokyo
BanzaiTokyo

More by BanzaiTokyo

View profile
    • Like