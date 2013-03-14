Chris De La Fuente

BR55 Battle Rifle

Chris De La Fuente
Chris De La Fuente
  • Save
BR55 Battle Rifle nostalgia illustration halo gun simple epic armory
Download color palette

All these epic armory posts got me thinking about how much I miss the best game ever created... Halo 2! So you know I had to pay homage to the best gun ever.

Those were some good times, all the BXRs and double-shots. RIP Halo 2, I wish you were still online!

6222175d7f5d96d8f232a2f1d25c8416
Rebound of
Epic Armory: Flak Cannon
By Rogie
View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Chris De La Fuente
Chris De La Fuente

More by Chris De La Fuente

View profile
    • Like