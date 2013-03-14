Connor Gaughan

Mobile Menu - Animated (kind of)

Connor Gaughan
Connor Gaughan
  • Save
Mobile Menu - Animated (kind of) mobile menu rwd responsive ui clean simple content choreography icons
Download color palette

Revisiting the first responsive website I ever built. I wanted to take into account that the current navigation felt cluttered and obtrusive. I wanted to put it in a place that not only felt right but was also out of the way.

Just one of the many changes I'll be making when choreographing the content into new layouts.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Connor Gaughan
Connor Gaughan
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble

More by Connor Gaughan

View profile
    • Like