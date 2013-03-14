Ali Sooudi

Atlanta

Ali Sooudi
Ali Sooudi
  • Save
Atlanta singlestroke atlanta landmarks
Download color palette

My rebound for Atlanta. I made my stroke thinner.

6e0c376e861e3bf31db51d7b9c0a88af
Rebound of
New York
By Jay Fletcher
View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Ali Sooudi
Ali Sooudi

More by Ali Sooudi

View profile
    • Like