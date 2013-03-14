Ali Sooudi

Drafted!

Ali Sooudi
Ali Sooudi
  • Save
Drafted! thankyou adampugsley invite drafted
Download color palette

A big THANK YOU to @AdamPugsley for drafting me into Dribble. I can't wait to start dribbbling.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Ali Sooudi
Ali Sooudi

More by Ali Sooudi

View profile
    • Like