Flat Vector Chrome Frame psddd browser chrome frame vector freebie freebies free download psd flat design flat
Couldn't find a flat chrome frame that I liked so I made this.

Download the .psd and .ai here: http://cl.ly/362r2B1l1R1B

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
    Like