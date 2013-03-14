Fathom Creative

Cocktail Showdown

Fathom Creative
Fathom Creative
  • Save
Cocktail Showdown cocktails drinks dranks colors shapes beverages icon straws fruit grey
Download color palette

Our fabulous designers, Josh (top) and Katie (bottom) each created a few cocktail icons. Vote for your favorite.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Fathom Creative
Fathom Creative

More by Fathom Creative

View profile
    • Like