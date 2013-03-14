Alexander Pankratov

Newsletter voting gif animated
Finally got around to adding visual feeback for click-to-vote items in the newsletter issues. Hopefully it's obvious enough indication of a action being forwarded to the server.

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
