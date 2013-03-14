Vsevolod Slavutych

Thank you!

Vsevolod Slavutych
Vsevolod Slavutych
  • Save
Thank you! lettering
Download color palette

Thank you Kevin Ramakers (dribbble.com/KevinRamakers) for lletting me play! Appresiate it alot!

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Vsevolod Slavutych
Vsevolod Slavutych

More by Vsevolod Slavutych

View profile
    • Like