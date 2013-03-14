Colin Tierney

Maggie & Josh

Colin Tierney
Colin Tierney
Hire Me
  • Save
Maggie & Josh fall mark apple hand lettering logo lettering wedding script
Download color palette

engagement/wedding logo that i'll be using for most of the collateral. they engaged on an apple orchard last fall. thanks to @Matt for the help on this one.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Colin Tierney
Colin Tierney
Welcome. You’ve reached your final destination.
Hire Me

More by Colin Tierney

View profile
    • Like