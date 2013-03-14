'Creative Corner' is what I name my little 'den' where I'm able to get my head down and get designing! I've always wanted to live in Kensington and I LOVE their street signs - I'm no where near able to buy a house in Kensington, but doesn't mean I can't have a sign, so as I'm trying to design / make something new every day, this was today's task.

I shopped all this together in AI, I was going to add some textures to make it look 'worn' but I think I might get it printed, so will keep it clean.