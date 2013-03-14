Jason Krieger

Portfolio Refresh - Subpage

Jason Krieger
Jason Krieger
  • Save
Portfolio Refresh - Subpage portfolio grid website kriegs.net work in progress
Download color palette

Working on laying out the content sections. This is the coded version, still making adjustments. Can't wait to get this live.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Jason Krieger
Jason Krieger

More by Jason Krieger

View profile
    • Like