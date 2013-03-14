Casey Cooke

Eat MORE

Casey Cooke
Casey Cooke
  • Save
Eat MORE vector eat cupcake bakery splatter texture illustration branding type button mockup
Download color palette

Added in some colored splatters to bring in the brand colors

7cea78f4b28d1d2776bd20a483e44bb8
Rebound of
Made FRESH
By Casey Cooke
View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Casey Cooke
Casey Cooke

More by Casey Cooke

View profile
    • Like