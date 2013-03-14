Ryan Spence

Digital Dumbo

Digital Dumbo illustration flat
Here's a quick illustration I did for a recent Digital Dumbo newsletter.
I'm experimenting with how and when to implement flat design and more iconography to represent ideas.

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
