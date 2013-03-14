David Baker

Keeping 'Social Networking SOCIAL'

Keeping 'Social Networking SOCIAL'
This is part of a fictitious campaign produced for CAMRA (Campaign for real ale) to encourage people to leave social networks and go and enjoy a pint in their local.

