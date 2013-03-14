Adam W. King

Unnormal - Crest & Wordmark Logo Concept

Unnormal - Crest & Wordmark Logo Concept
Working on some ideas for a potential refresh of my design studio identity. Love our current logo (courtesy Pat Dryburgh, which you can see at http://unrml.com/), but can't help feeling Gotham-in-a-circle has become a bit too ubiquitous.
What think you folks of this direction?

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
