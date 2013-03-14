Ro Maselli

Big Mac

Ro Maselli
Ro Maselli
Big Mac ios iphone icon square burger big mac
Icon for a proof-of-concept iPhone app for McDonalds. The app icon is inspired by Julian Burford's fantastic set of food icons.

See more of this project at: http://tmblr.co/Z2QX3tfeHokA

Rebound of
McDonalds Burger
By Julian Burford
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Ro Maselli
Ro Maselli

