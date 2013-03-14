Adventure Time OGN

Kassandra Heller

A few months back, it was announced Boom!Studios would be doing an original graphic novel for Adventure Time. Here's the final cover art for volume one! Drawn by Stephanie Gonzaga (http://pommerose.tumblr.com/), and colored by me!

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
