Floris Voorveld

Diego Jesus monogram

Floris Voorveld
Floris Voorveld
  • Save
Diego Jesus monogram monogram logo typography animated
Download color palette

Monogram with custom typography based on several styles (Old English 'E', two story Bodoni like 'g', handwritten 's').

Let me know what you think.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Floris Voorveld
Floris Voorveld

More by Floris Voorveld

View profile
    • Like