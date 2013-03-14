Damien Erambert

Go.Frenchlabs hits 2.0 !

Go.Frenchlabs 2.0
Go.Frenchlabs 2.0 is live !

It features :

- Totally rewritten code, no longer depends on Go.Infinise at all
- The ability to create an account so you can choose your favorites search engines
- An account lets you choose a theme
- Oh, and for geeky/keyboard-type ones, you can type things like "/yt cats" to search cats videos on YouTube. Feel free to try all the shortcuts !

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
