Go.Frenchlabs hits 2.0 !

Go.Frenchlabs 2.0 is live !

It features :

- Totally rewritten code, no longer depends on Go.Infinise at all

- The ability to create an account so you can choose your favorites search engines

- An account lets you choose a theme

- Oh, and for geeky/keyboard-type ones, you can type things like "/yt cats" to search cats videos on YouTube. Feel free to try all the shortcuts !