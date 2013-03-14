Lars Tothammer

Three little pigs

Lars Tothammer
Lars Tothammer
  • Save
Three little pigs illustration pig farmer house fairytale wolf
Download color palette

Illustration for an architecture magazine. For an article about advantages of masonry building.

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Lars Tothammer
Lars Tothammer

More by Lars Tothammer

View profile
    • Like