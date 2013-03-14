Sarah Surrette

Kabbalah DVD case (Student Project)

Sarah Surrette
Sarah Surrette
  • Save
Kabbalah DVD case (Student Project) packaging dvd origami design pattern kaleidoscope purple pink yellow circus
Download color palette

An origami-folded DVD case for Kabbalah, a Cirque du Soleil show (folded and un-folded views shown)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Sarah Surrette
Sarah Surrette

More by Sarah Surrette

View profile
    • Like