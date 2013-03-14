brenton_clarke

Our Hope EP

Our Hope EP our hope our hope ep album art album cd packaging worship disc newlifechurch new life church
Final album art/design for the EP "Our Hope" by NLC Worship.

Click here to see a 3D animated model: http://www.discmakers.com/AVLFlashViewer/?p=3GsRq/wjZtGg8dbhGpujcQ==#.UUD0z9GgnR0

