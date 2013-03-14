Manu

Fenril

Fenril fenril mith illustration mithologic wolf animal predator face nose fur strong logo mark outline
Detatail logo inspired by mithic Fenril, eldest child of Loki god

Here logo for entire:
http://www.brandcrowd.com/logo-design/details/63308

