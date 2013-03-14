MadeByStudioJQ

Numb3rs - Mitsubishi i-MiEV info graphics 2

I have been working with the huge online magazine giant SLATE.COM (part of the Washington Post Company) who are based in New York, USA.

The aim of this info graphic is to show how much money you could save by using a more economical car like the Mitsubishi i-MiEV.

Check out the full version here:
http://www.slate.com/articles/technology/imiev_numbers/2013/03/the_mitsubishi_i_miev_by_the_numbers.html?wpisrc=slate_embeddedtap3

Designed at STUDIOJQ© working with slate.com / Mitsubishi

