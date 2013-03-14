Kyle Wayne Benson

Trevor Christensen Badge badge brothers bourbon photography boots utah southern utah
A badge I did this week for Utah's favorite photojournalist.

I couldn't have done it without the help of Bourbon by @Mattox Shuler. It's a solid face to have in your toolkit.

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
