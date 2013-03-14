29th November

Falling Down The Hole

By Pelayo Diaz, Editor-in-Chief KateLovesMe

Emilios GIF made me think of what Alice in Wonderland would have seen last while she was falling down the rabbit hole. The last bit of light before cracking her neck against the floor and dying.

