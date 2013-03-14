Jaclyn Le

Lettering Lyrics, Aladdin

Lettering Lyrics, Aladdin hand lettering pencil typography script sketchbook love aladdin disney
Taking my Lettering Lyrics project to a new level by doing Disney soundtracks! I don't know why I didn't do this sooner. Aladdin - Whole New World

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
