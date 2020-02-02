Smart Drop Logo FOR SALE

Trending designs to inspire you
Up-and-coming designers
Work designers are riffing on
Interviews, tutorials, and more
Prompt to flex your design skills
Browse Categories
Find your dream design job
An exclusive list for contract work
Find, contact, and hire designers
The #1 job board for creatives
Board for freelance & contract work
Owl + Drop
Modern, smart, minimal, bold logo suitable for businesses related with cosmetics or beverage, beauty products etc.
Available FOR SALE:
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=187764
By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com