Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Try now for free
Gabriela Maria Pascenco

Blooming Logo FOR SALE

Gabriela Maria Pascenco
Gabriela Maria Pascenco
  • Save
Blooming Logo FOR SALE organic female silhouette leaves leaf for sale natural illustration branding vector design logo
Download color palette

Blooming female contour.
Modern, bold, logo suitable for businesses related with spa, body and spirit healing, meditation, yoga, nature etc.

Available FOR SALE!
www.ArtFeelArt.com

Gabriela Maria Pascenco
Gabriela Maria Pascenco

More by Gabriela Maria Pascenco

View profile
    • Like