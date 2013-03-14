Michelle Via Jones

More Character Illustration Fun!

Michelle Via Jones
Michelle Via Jones
  • Save
More Character Illustration Fun! process shading character illustration skillshare
Download color palette

Redrew some lines and now working on the shading/highlight. Then I'll have to figure out what I'm going to do with the background...

B9f2cf9e7488f9c98ea57e6e34eba523
Rebound of
Character Illustration Fun!
By Michelle Via Jones
View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Michelle Via Jones
Michelle Via Jones

More by Michelle Via Jones

View profile
    • Like