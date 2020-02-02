Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gabriela Maria Pascenco

Tree Logo FOR SALE

DESIGNER'S DESCRIPTION
Tree made out of hands holding leaves (in negative space)
Modern, bold emblem logo, suitable for companies related with nature, natural /organic products, ecology etc.

Available FOR SALE:
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=173186
By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com

