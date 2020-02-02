Tree Logo FOR SALE

Trending designs to inspire you
DESIGNER'S DESCRIPTION
Tree made out of hands holding leaves (in negative space)
Modern, bold emblem logo, suitable for companies related with nature, natural /organic products, ecology etc.
Available FOR SALE:
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=173186
By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com