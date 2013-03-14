Trevor Rogers

Sevenly Postage

Sevenly Postage sevenly packaging shipping stamp
We just finished redesigning our packaging experience at Sevenly. This is one of my favorite little details.

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Currently designing for Social Impact at Facebook ✌️
