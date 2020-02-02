Create designs that drive conversions with Hotjar. Don't want to see ads? Go Pro!
Gabriela Maria Pascenco

Live Logo FOR SALE

Gabriela Maria Pascenco
Gabriela Maria Pascenco
Live Logo FOR SALE logos eco ecology organic nature hand live life water drop modern leaves leaf natural for sale branding vector design logo
Flying bird made out of a hand holding a green leaf and a drop of water.
Modern, bold logo suitable for businesses related with nature, organic products, ecology, mindfulness etc.

Available FOR SALE:
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=173184
By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com

Gabriela Maria Pascenco
Gabriela Maria Pascenco

