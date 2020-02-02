Live Logo FOR SALE

Trending designs to inspire you
Flying bird made out of a hand holding a green leaf and a drop of water.
Modern, bold logo suitable for businesses related with nature, organic products, ecology, mindfulness etc.
Available FOR SALE:
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=173184
By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com