Gabriela Maria Pascenco

Water Nature Life - Logo FOR SALE

Water Nature Life - Logo FOR SALE ecology eco organic nature live life water drop for sale leaf natural illustration branding vector design logo
Flying bird made out of a green leaf and a drop of water.
Modern, bold logo suitable for businesses related with nature, organic products, ecology, mindfulness etc.

Available FOR SALE:
https://www.logoground.com/logo.php?id=173185
By ArtFeel
www.ArtFeelArt.com

