Fox Dribbble

Okay I know I aint' worth a shit for finalizing app icons.

But this was a rough concept of an smart phone app to help track business miles while you drive. (Had fox in the app name.)

Didn't fly, but I thought the concept was at least there.

Had fun trying to tighten things up in photoshop, but wish I had the skills of some you people here on dribbble for completing that polished finished look.

Just posted for the concept direction only.

hope you enjoy the direction at least.

Drive on.