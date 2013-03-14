Max

A Bunch of SUPER HEROES Getting a BAD Guy

A Bunch of SUPER HEROES Getting a BAD Guy drawing illustration
My kid (black/blue pen) draws superheroes all the time - I just have to clarify what happens to the bad guys when superheroes get them (pencil) :-)

Posted on Mar 14, 2013
