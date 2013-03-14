Evan MacDonald

I tuted.. (Video Tutorial)

Evan MacDonald
Evan MacDonald
  • Save
I tuted.. (Video Tutorial) tutorial video roundedcorners
Download color palette

Check out this little tute I made for rounding corners on type. Very helpful illustrator tip!

http://varymuch.com/post/45131446900/evantuted01

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Evan MacDonald
Evan MacDonald

More by Evan MacDonald

View profile
    • Like