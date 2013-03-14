Miguel Mendes 🚀

Insurance company logo process

Miguel Mendes 🚀
Miguel Mendes 🚀
Hire Me
  • Save
Insurance company logo process logo
Download color palette

logo tests for a insurance company, WIP

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Miguel Mendes 🚀
Miguel Mendes 🚀
Senior Product Designer @ Format
Hire Me

More by Miguel Mendes 🚀

View profile
    • Like