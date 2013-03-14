Andy Jörder /// ND80

Website mock up - redrafting a news module

Andy Jörder /// ND80
Andy Jörder /// ND80
  • Save
Website mock up - redrafting a news module weather website typography geometric
Download color palette

This might be a list view of the news module.

B0c606f215be772a6d0ed1ba72614196
Rebound of
Website mock up - redrafting
By Andy Jörder /// ND80
View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Andy Jörder /// ND80
Andy Jörder /// ND80

More by Andy Jörder /// ND80

View profile
    • Like