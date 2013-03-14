Patrick Feger

Accounting

Patrick Feger
Patrick Feger
  • Save
Accounting boundless accounting icon calculator money coin gold blue gray
Download color palette

The Boundless accounting icon in full color. The glyph for our typeface is included next to it for quick use within our app. Feedback welcome/encouraged.

10d0f80d9987bb1970666c92d5818666
Rebound of
Chemistry
By Patrick Feger
View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Patrick Feger
Patrick Feger

More by Patrick Feger

View profile
    • Like