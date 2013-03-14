Michael Spitz

Leafy 3

Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Hire Me
  • Save
Leafy 3 three 3 type typography branding michael spitz michaelspitz leaves identity black and white print collab numbers custom
Download color palette

Throwing a little ID fusion into the mix...
Last one before the final set > stay tuned.

3633a3f320a13a6b77c0f5b08c8239b4
Rebound of
8
By Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Michael Spitz
Welcome to my design portfolio on Dribbble
Hire Me

More by Michael Spitz

View profile
    • Like