Joel Poischen

Pick A Lock

Joel Poischen
Joel Poischen
  • Save
Pick A Lock panfu game ui
Download color palette

Mini game graphics I made for Panfu. Keys spawn at the bottom, and you must control the arrows to match the same colored key with its lock. 100% vector, including the wood. :)

View all tags
Posted on Mar 14, 2013
Joel Poischen
Joel Poischen

More by Joel Poischen

View profile
    • Like