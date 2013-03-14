Kristy Black

LETTERING | brewcity

LETTERING | brewcity milwaukee wisconsin illustration lettering hand lettering typography beer pretzel brewcity
A tribute to the wonderful city of Milwaukee. All hand lettered and then pulled into Illustrator. Feedback welcome! :)

Thinking about running a batch of posters. Would anyone be interested in buying this?

LETTERING | brewcity detail
